Kenneth Richard Sandquist was born May 20, 1932, and passed away peacefully Sunday, June 4, 2023. He was 91.
Ken was born in Troy, to Herman and Anna Christina “Ruth” Frisk Sandquist. He grew up on the family farm on Little Bear Ridge, attending the Yellow Rose Country School through second grade, then on to the Troy schools. After graduating from Troy High School in 1952, Ken married the love of his life, Lynda Asplund, on July 12, 1952, at the Troy Lutheran Church. Ken was drafted into the U.S. Army, completing his basic training in California. After Basic, Ken and his new bride hopped aboard a train to the east coast, living in New Jersey and Massachusetts during his enlistment. After being honorably discharged, they moved back to Troy, where Ken farmed, as well as holding a full-time job at AP Green Refractories, (aka The Brick Plant).
In 1973, Ken retired from active farming, leasing out the farmland. He continued working at the Brick Plant for many years, retiring from AP Green in 1989.
Once farming didn’t occupy his every spare minute, and with two children under 10 years old, Dad and Mom decided it was time to start making some family memories. They bought a Winnebago motorhome and took the family on a 49-day excursion to Alaska. Over the next several years, we had countless weekend trips to the Lochsa, North Fork, etc., and they even joined the “Winnebago Club.”
Somehow during the 1970s, Ken found time to earn his pilot’s license, and owned two different Cessna Airplanes. He loved to fly over the farm fields, the mountains around Elk River and Clarkia, and even landed at “back-country” airstrips like Moose Creek on the Selway. The 70s were also when Ken discovered the joy of backpacking. We took at least one trip per year, to places like the Mallard Larkins, Selway Crags, Seven Devils and along the Salmon River.
In the late 1970s, Dad and Mom sold the camper, and co-purchased a small floating cabin on Hidden Bay, Coeur d’Alene Lake. This little “slice of heaven” became the focal point of summers for our family, as well as many, many friends. The endless swimming, water-skiing, boat rides, fishing, Monopoly games, great food, bonded us and our friends together with life-long memories. They held on to this until 2010, which allowed their grandchildren to make many memories of their own.
They loved traveling and seeing new places, visiting 48 of the 50 states during Ken’s lifetime. In 1995, Dad and Mom started traveling to Mesa, Ariz., for the winters. They lived the “snowbird” life for 17 years, making many new friends. Their adventures were endless.
They spent two decades supporting their grandchildren in every school and sport activity that they could find a way to attend. Ken played football and basketball for Troy High School, and later proudly watched four of his five grandsons play sports there. Even when they didn’t have a grandchild playing, they would go to support their Troy Trojans.
Ken had a sense of adventure and always loved a good time. He especially loved being in the outdoors and always loved spending time on Little Bear Ridge. He also loved hunting, fishing, whitewater rafting, snowmobiling, raising a garden, and spending time with family and friends. Family was the most important thing to him. He always said, “We love our family,” every time we were together. There was nothing he wouldn’t do for any one of his kids, grandkids and wife.
Ken is survived by his wife of 70-plus years Lynda; daughter Diane Sandquist Hammond (and Duke) of Spokane; son Kevin Sandquist (and Moreesa) of Troy; one granddaughter, Alaina Hammond of Spokane; and five grandsons, Eric Hammond and wife Shantel of Post Falls; Marcus Hammond of Spokane; and Clint of Boise, Mitchell of Troy, and Rhett Sandquist of Troy; and his brother Robert Sandquist; sister-in-law, Pat (Fay) Garges, sister-in-law, Judy Spencer, brother-in-law, Bruce (Carol) Asplund. Kenneth was preceded in death by his infant brother, Clifford; and sister, Helen Williams.
A celebration of Ken’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 14, at Short’s Funeral Chapel in Moscow. Lunch will follow at the Troy Lutheran Church Social Hall. A private graveside service will be held at Little Bear Ridge Cemetery at a later date, with immediate family.
The family suggests that memorials be made to the Troy High School Athletic Department, or the Troy Fire Department Fund.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to shortsfuneralchapel.com.