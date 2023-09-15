Kim Vernon Nelson, 74, of Deary, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. He was born on Oct. 20, 1947, in Wallace, Idaho, to the late Vernon and Helen Nelson. Kim is preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Helen Nelson and Rudolph and Mabel Hilgren, and brother Barry Nelson.
Kim was a kind-hearted man who touched the lives of many along his journey through life. He had a close circle of friends and was always there to offer advice, even if it wasn’t always what you wanted to hear. He was a private individual but would lend a helping hand whenever someone was in need, making a positive impact on many lives.
In his earlier years, Kim served his country with distinction, completing three tours in the U.S. Army from July 1970 to August 1973. He excelled as an appointed warrant officer, serving as a rotary wing pilot. Kim received several accolades for his military service, including two Bronze Stars and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm.
Following his military service, Kim pursued a career as a surveyor, owned his own logging company and worked as a cook for various camps. He also owned Fuzzy’s Bar and Grill for several years and later worked as a cook at the Red Dog in Naknek, Alaska.
Outside of his professional life, Kim had a variety of hobbies that brought him joy. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, finding solace and adventure in the great outdoors. Kim was also a voracious reader, with particular interest in books about building model trains. His passion for model trains led him to create intricate and detailed sets that were admired by all who saw them. In his later years, Kim enjoyed watching Jeopardy with his neighbors and spending evenings on his porch, observing the deer that frequented the nearby fields. He also eagerly awaited the return of hummingbirds each year, marking the dates on his calendar.
Kim is survived by his sister Lynda (Paul) Murray; two sons Chris Maxcer and Erik Miller; nieces and nephews Vern Nelson, Craig Murray and Kerri Smith, as well as his great-nephews Jeremiah, Ian and Tanner, and great-niece Keira.
A celebration of life in honor of Kim will be held from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at Fuzzy’s, 408 Second Ave., in Deary, Please join us in sharing your memories of Kim and celebrating his life.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Wounded Warriors at woundedwarriorproject.org, an organization close to Kim’s heart.
Kim Vernon Nelson will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Special gratitude goes to Aaron and Mckinzie for their love and kindness in always being there for Kim.