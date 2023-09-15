Kim Vernon Nelson, 74, of Deary, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. He was born on Oct. 20, 1947, in Wallace, Idaho, to the late Vernon and Helen Nelson. Kim is preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Helen Nelson and Rudolph and Mabel Hilgren, and brother Barry Nelson.

Kim was a kind-hearted man who touched the lives of many along his journey through life. He had a close circle of friends and was always there to offer advice, even if it wasn’t always what you wanted to hear. He was a private individual but would lend a helping hand whenever someone was in need, making a positive impact on many lives.

In his earlier years, Kim served his country with distinction, completing three tours in the U.S. Army from July 1970 to August 1973. He excelled as an appointed warrant officer, serving as a rotary wing pilot. Kim received several accolades for his military service, including two Bronze Stars and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm.

