Larry Allen Rogers, of Princeton, died Saturday morning, Sept. 17, 2022, at his home. He was 77.
Larry was born April 30, 1945, in Salem, Ore., to Albert E. And Dorothy Alva (Purett) Rogers. The family moved to Princeton (on Hatter Creek) when he was small and he attended Potlatch School.
Larry was drafted into the U.S. Navy, serving in Vietnam where he obtained the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Stars and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to the Princeton area.
Larry was employed at the Potlatch Mill, pulling lumber and loading box cars, he worked on construction and hauled rock with a belly-dump, the Ownby Mill where he drove truck and ran a 980 log loader, later at Bennett Lumber where he drove truck, ran a 980 and also a mechanic.
He enjoyed fishing, riding four-wheelers, going for rides, building and restoring classic pickups and going to car shows. He especially enjoyed showing off his 1958 Chevy Apache pickup.
He married Debra Ann Dickinson on July 11, 1975, in Princeton. Surviving are his wife, Debbie, at their Hatter Creek Road home; a son, Derrick Rogers; and a daughter, Heather Rogers, all of Princeton. He was preceded in death by a brother, Albert, in 2006.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Viola Cemetery with Pastor Josh Shetler of the Moscow Bible Church officiating along with Military Honors by members of the Potlatch VFW Post 10300 and American Legion Robinson Post 81.
A reception and luncheon will follow at the Princeton Community Center.
The family suggests that memorials be sent to the Potlatch Ambulance Fund.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to shortsfuneralchapel.com.