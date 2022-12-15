At 5:04 on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, nine years to the day I met this wonderful man, he passed peacefully holding my hand. I’ll love and miss him the rest of my life.
Larry was born Oct. 23, 1946, in Kendrick to Arnold Zimmerman and Dorothy Mae Cook. Larry was the oldest of five boys. His brothers Ronnie, Tom, Donnie and John followed. The family lived on Texas Ridge until they were grown. After graduating from Deary High School in 1965, he moved to Moscow and attended college for one year. He returned home to Deary and went to work for Bennett Lumber. He worked for Bennett for 45 years before retiring. He never lived anywhere but Deary the rest of his life.
Larry met Linda Poe in Deary and they were married in 1970. They had two daughters together. Michelle was born July 2, 1972. Valerie followed March 9, 1975. Linda passed after a lengthy illness in 2008. On Dec. 2, 2014, Larry met the love of his life, Darlene Diffin. Before proposing to Darlene, he asked her son Dean for her hand in marriage. After Dean said “yes,” he got down on one knee and asked Darlene to be his bride. She said “yes,” and immediately their love story began. Dean and Darlene’s cousin, Susie stood up with them at the Chapel of the Bells, an old chapel in Reno, Nev., with many family members witnessing the beginning of a love story like no other bringing all in attendance to tears.
Larry loved his birds. There wasn’t a bird he didn’t know by name or the sound they make. The hummingbirds in Deary are some of the best cared for birds in the country. He had his own specific food formula and was very particular about even the cleaning of the feeders, which were taken care of twice daily, every day. Larry also loved gardening with Darlene. Their summers were filled with gardening, fishing, watching grandkids sporting events and just enjoying life together.
Baseball and football were a big part of our lives with impressive stats coming from that recliner during every game. Larry was a die-hard Rams fan his entire life, even in the lean years. When Larry and Darlene married, it turned out they were both Dodgers fans forever, yes, even in the not so good years.
Larry is survived by his wife, Darlene, at the family home in Deary; his daughters, Michelle (David) Robinson and Valerie (Mark) Bishop; his brothers, Ronnie, Tom (Kelly) and Don (Joanie); grandchildren Amanda (Chris) Moore, Audrey, Julia and Caroline Bishop, Daniel Robinson, Matthew and David. He is also survived by two stepdaughters Dawn Melton (Wade) and Leslie Ann Diffin; stepdaughter-in-law Leslie M. Diffin; stepgrandchildren, John Bernard (Beverli), Josh Bernard (Rhonda), Garett Goslin, Sean Diffin (Ashlee) Sanya (Travis) Summers, Seth (Maddy) Melton, Stephanie Melton, Sophia Diffin, Grace Diffin, Maggie Diffin, Darrick Gates and Kaysa Gates. Also surviving are 18 beautiful great-grandbabies and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Dorothy Zimmerman, his youngest brother, John, his first wife, Linda, and stepson, Dean Diffin; also by Burt and Lovie (two of the best dogs ever).
At Larry’s request, he was to be cremated and although he didn’t want a service, the family will be arranging a celebration of life in the spring of 2023.
What I would give for one more day with this amazing, loving, funny, caring, handsome man. You filled my heart with love that would last a lifetime.
Short’s Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.