It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of the death of my beloved, caring, funny, handsome, blue-eyed husband Lee Powers.
Lee was 83 and passed away at home on the afternoon of Saturday, June 5, 2021, after experiencing heart issues while watering his fruit trees. And that’s how the end of life should have been for Lee, as he so wanted to stay as long as possible on his beloved acre and a half. Being physically active up until the end, enjoying quality vs. quantity of life was always Lee’s priority.
Lee was born Dec. 30, 1937, in Portland, Ore., to Ann and Willie Ervin. His childhood years were spent living in various communities: Umatilla, Pasco, Walla Walla — all of which claim him for class reunions. As a very active youngster, Lee was soon recognized for his many athletic talents. He played baseball, football, ran track and wrestled, excelling in each sport and culminating in a football scholarship to Washington State University, where he was also a part of the boxing team under legendary coach, Ike Deeter.
Lee often said he had the perfect childhood, as he was free to roam the prairie, catch polliwogs in the pond, and ride his horse. Yet it was a childhood also filled with trauma. When Lee was just 7, he caught his hand in a cable pulley, resulting in a mangled hand. Years later a friend nicknamed him “claw,” a moniker that stayed for life. At the age of 11 it was a freak accident on his horse that made the hometown headlines. The end of the story had Lee impaled on the 8” hood ornament of a 1947 Mercury where he remained for well over an hour with an angry crowd yelling at the ambulance driver to pull him off. Instead, Lee was taken to the hospital still attached to the hood of the car. Such events were just a small part of the Powers legend.
Lee’s tenure as a special education teacher for the Pullman School District lasted 29 years, mostly at the high school. In the beginning years, Lee also taught a special group of students he affectionately referred to as Banditos — beer drinking, women chasing, rednecks — and only Lee knew how to keep them in check. Now, as reformed, well-respected adults, these former students have become lifelong friends.
Lee was beloved for his unique teaching style, caring nature, and tough but fair discipline. As one student put it, he loved Mr. Powers, but you “didn’t want to piss him off.” One of Lee’s favorite sayings as a teacher was “There is no magic unless you are willing to put the work and effort into achieving a goal.”
Lee spent many of his PHS years as head wrestling coach. His teams were successful throughout the state. To this day Lee enjoys a special relationship with his former wrestlers and is still referred to as “Coach.” That same passion for teaching special education was passed along to three of Lee’s children: his son Art also coaches wrestling. Lee was a teacher/coach until the very end. Believing that all kids should know how to defend themselves, he instructed his grandkids how to punch the heavy bag which still hangs in the garage. He took special delight in teaching grandson “Little Lee” how to box and passing on what he knew about the sport.
Lee’s heart issues had been with him for many years. After surviving one open heart operation when he was 70, Lee later received an assistive device (LVAD) that was to keep him going another one to five years; Lee was in year eight. He always kept a cheerful, positive, robust attitude. As one cardiologist stated, “Lee, you are a hard man to kill.”
Lee was preceded in death by his parents and his son Jason Powers. Lee is survived by his wife, Beth; five children from his previous marriage to Cary Romp, Art (Fran) of Pullman, Krista (Ken) of San Francisco, Calif., Jane (Jim) of Seattle, Wash., Megan (Sammy) and Danielle of Reno, Nev.; two stepchildren Amy (Blake) of Orlando, Fla., and Ben (Rachel) of Savannah, Ga.; nine grandchildren, Ava, Blake, Gina, Jonah, Kaylin, Lee, Sebastian, Sienna, and Zelda.
For those wishing to make a donation in Lee’s memory, the family suggests contributions to the Pullman Education Foundation, focusing on PHS wrestlers or to the food bank at the Community Action Center, 350 Fairmount Dr. No. 1, Pullman, WA 99163.
A memorial Celebration of Lee’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 18, at the Gladish Community and Cultural Center’s View Room in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.