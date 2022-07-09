Born in Murray, Utah, on June 5, 1946, Leon Neuenschwander passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022. He grew up with his parents, aunts and uncles, which helped shape him for his journey of life. His Aunt Esther was his schoolteacher in a one-room schoolhouse until he moved to Davis, Calif., and attended Davis High School. Lee then joined the U.S. Air Force after high school and was stationed at George Air Force Base in Victorville, Calif., and was a medic in the Air Force Medivac, moving the wounded and dead from Vietnam. He was also a field medic and helped save lives during the Tet Offensive, one of the bloodiest battles ever fought, without being allowed to carry any weapons. Showing his sense of humor, Lee made sergeant three times. He was honorably discharged in 1968.
Leon attended Victorville Community College, from which he obtained the honorary life theater membership of thespians and worked for a professor there milking Mojave green rattlesnakes to make vaccines for the military maneuvers in the Mojave Desert for troops that were destined for Vietnam. He also drove ambulances and worked as an oral hygienist and in the obstetrics department helping with the delivery of babies at the Air Force base. Leon then went to study under Dr. Richard Vogel of California State University to receive his master’s degree in botany as well as Dr. Harold Biswell of the University of California – Berkeley, where he studied fire management. Leon also worked for the Army Corp of Engineers, where he did environmental impact studies of Pearl Harbor Bay and Monterey Bay, which led to the restoration of marine life. He was an advent scuba diver. He married Betty Jean in 1972, shortly after starting his Ph.D. program in wildland fire under Dr. Henry A. Wright of Texas Tech University.
Leon left a tremendous legacy. He and his students shaped fire management and fire ecology research today. He worked under the great pioneers of fire research, Dr. Harold Biswell and Henry A. Wright. Upon arriving in 1975 by Dean Erhenreich of the then College of Forestry, Wildlife and Range to build and start the Fire Ecology and Fire Program at the University of Idaho, which has grown into one of the best in the world, with an emphasis on fire ecology and the use of prescribed fire in land management was initiated. Applied ecology was central, as was the appropriate use of technology such as GIS and remote sensing and policy implications. The fire program encompasses forest and rangelands, and the people who live in and manage them. Leon was immensely proud and continually amazed at the growth and creativity of the fire faculty and students who have been part of the fire program since his time here.
In addition to being a professor, Leon was associate dean for research and dean of international studies in the College of Natural Resources. He had many awards and recognitions. He was most proud of two: the Harold Biswell Award for Lifetime Achievement given by the National Association of Fire Ecology, and the Outstanding Alumni Award from Texas Tech University. His contributions to Idaho State Parks and to the Boise National Forest were also significant in changing forest management for ecosystem health and restoration. He wrote more than 31 books, and many are used as textbooks worldwide, and numerous research papers with grant monies to fund many students and projects. Leon changed the world with his policies of fire management and met with many heads of states worldwide, traveling to various countries and receiving them at the University of Idaho. Leon worked with Cecil Andrus, four-time Idaho governor, and the United States Secretary of the Interior during President Jimmy Carter’s administration.
Leon always made learning fun, challenging and relevant. There are many colorful stories about Lee. He was very bright, friendly and engaging to all people. Lee loved practical jokes, and he was a good sport when they were played on him. He was memorable.
After retiring in 2003, Lee and his wife, Betty, moved near Pueblo, Colo., where he designed a custom home that was awarded in 2006 the U.S. Department of Energy National Association of Home Builders for the most energy-efficient home of the year. He also designed and built the ranch they live in. Leon had great insight and vision. The home was formed on concrete and insulated concrete which led it to be comfortable, energy-efficient and fire-resistant. He also designed other buildings and developments on the ranch where they live. Lee and Betty raised horses and developed ecosystems for wildlife on their beautiful ranch. Leon and Betty would have been married 50 years Aug. 12, 2022. Their two children, Jennifer and Doug, currently live in Colorado.
Leon was a good man, husband, father, and friend, and he will be missed by many. He was a visionary builder. The family is planning a service on the family property July 23, 2022. All friends are welcome.