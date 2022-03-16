Leslie Ann Brown, 58, a resident of Potlatch, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at her rural Potlatch home.
Leslie was born Nov. 3, 1963, at Moscow to Jerald and Dwanna (Nagle) Andres. She attended the Potlatch Schools and graduated from the Potlatch High School in 1982.
Leslie married James Brown on May 18, 1985, at Potlatch and the couple made their home at Potlatch.
Leslie worked as a caregiver for the Little Briches day care for several years. She later worked as a substitute teacher and teacher’s aide at the Potlatch Elementary School for a few years. She later retired because of health reasons.
Leslie enjoyed camping, four-wheeling, spending time in the mountain with her grandchildren, yardwork and attending sporting events to watch her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, James Brown, at the Potlatch home; two sons, Gavin Brown (Shanda), of Potlatch, Jaren Brown (Jamie), of Potlatch; one daughter, Daylin Gartner (Troy), of Genesee; three brothers, Tom Andres, of Potlatch, Darin Andres, of Potlatch, Brady Andres, of Lewiston; two sisters, Kim Scoggin, of Yuma, Ariz., Kathy Workman, of Helmer, Idaho. Leslie is also survived by seven grandchildren, Desirae, Dominic, Dareese, Dhevenn, Brayden and Kaylea Brown and Tannuhm Gartner.
A celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial gifts are suggested to the Potlatch Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 63, Potlatch, ID 83855.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family.