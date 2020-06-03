Lester A. “Buck” Owens, 97, a resident of Onaway, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at his Onaway home.
Lester was born Dec. 2, 1922, at Potlatch, to Reece and Effie (McKinney) Owens. He attended the Lower Crane Creek Country School.
He married Hilda Beplate on Nov. 15, 1942, at Potlatch, and the couple made their home in Onaway. Hilda Owens passed away in 2011.
Lester was a bulldozer operator for many years and worked for various logging companies. He also worked for the Sunshine Garnet Mine in Fernwood, Idaho, where he ran a drag line. Lester retired in 1984. Lester didn’t stay retired for long and began farming for Carol Thompson, then permanently retired at the age of 88.
Lester enjoyed fishing but most of all he enjoyed his family.
Survivors include three sons, Duane Owens (Linda), of Onaway, David Owens (Leona), of Licking, Mo., and Raymond Owens (Charly), of Onaway; one daughter, Mary Ann Hendrix (Denny), of Onaway; 10 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and 19 great-great-grandchildren and one due in August.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Hilda; brothers Harlin, Webb, Mac and Dick; his sisters, Vivian West, Alma West and an infant sister.
A private family graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, at the Freeze Cemetery with the Rev. Lee Nicholson officiating. A luncheon will follow at the Scenic 6 Park after the service.
Memorials may be given to the Potlatch Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 63, Potlatch, ID 83855. Kramer Funeral Home, Palouse, is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.kramercares.com.