This past Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, we said our final goodbyes to Linda Gail Benson, 86, who passed peacefully in Whitman County of natural causes. Born in Seattle and raised in Kellogg, Idaho, Linda spent much of her life in Lewiston. She spent her first 15 years of marriage raising two handsome, intelligent young men. In an effort not to waste her daddy’s money on her Whitman College undergrad and Stanford Masters, she spent the next few decades as a Physical Therapist in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Upon retirement, she spent her leisure years doing the things she loved most. She was a voracious gardener and could spend all day pulling weeds and planting flowers that she would sell at the Moscow Farmer’s Market. She sold the flowers, not the weeds to be clear. There was nary a year when she didn’t have a furry dog of some sort at her side. Usually more than one. And volunteered her time helping to find forever homes for needy pets. Linda passed along her love of camping to her son’s and her magical camping spot on the ain’t gonna tell you river corridor. The kids know the spot. In her golden years she moved to a cabin in the woods with family in Moscow and was able to spend time with family and watch the moose, deer and other critters while beating all of us in most board games.
Linda is preceded in death by her sister Jean Morton and ex-husband Stuart Benson. Her legacy remains with her sister Virginia McDonald and brothers Michael and Buck Staley. Her eldest son Scott and his wife Christine and their kids Mattie and Cavan. Her youngest son Todd, wife Laura and their kids Finn and Elle.
A memorial will be held in the spring (her favorite season) at The Finnelle Farm.
Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.
The online guestbook is available at corbeillfuneralhomes.com. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of the arrangements.