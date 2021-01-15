Lois Jean Rogers Alton, 86, passed away from congestive heart failure Saunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Providence Medical Center, Everett, Wash., with family by her side.
Lois was born Sept. 28, 1934, in Moscow, the oldest daughter of six children born to Lester and Kathryn Orr Rogers. Her early years were spent on the family farm near Moscow and she graduated with high honors from Moscow High School in 1952. In addition to helping with the care of her five younger siblings, she was active in 4-H, Campfire Girls and Job’s Daughters. During high school, she participated in an honors vocal group, and was the national vice president of Future Homemakers of America in her senior year.
Lois married her high school sweetheart, David LaVerne Hewitt, Sept. 26, 1953. They became committed to the Rev. James Crowe’s plans for founding the Idaho Youth Ranch, working on the construction of the Ranch in Rupert, Idaho, and becoming house parents for the first boys at the Ranch. Lois and David also welcomed their own two sons, Lester and Mark. On April 1, 1958, David died suddenly while working on the Ranch.
Lois and her two young sons returned to Moscow, where she attended the University of Idaho. There she met and married Craig R. Alton. After Craig’s graduation from the University of Idaho with a degree in business in 1962, the family lived in several parts of the Pacific Northwest where he worked at various business management positions, before the family settled in the Everett, Wash., area in 1965. They added a son, Robert, and a daughter, Jennifer, to their family.
Lois’ first love was her family, and there was no sacrifice too great to make for their well-being. She spent many hours encouraging their interests and attending the children’s numerous sporting events and activities. She led 4-H clubs and Boy Scout dens, and tutored them after school. She became a loving resource and guiding light for her grandchildren, ardently supporting their educational goals.
In 1974, she was hired as a customer service representative in the Everett office of General Telephone N.W., a job she held until she retired.
Among her many other interests was a passion for sewing. She was an expert seamstress from her earliest years, winning national awards in the Make It With Wool contest, in 4-H, and even creating her own wedding gown, complete with appliqué and seed pearls. Her strong interest in quilting came later, and she excelled at that craft as well. She was an ardent, curious reader, with interests in many areas of history. She remained active in the community, transcribing books into brail for the Everett Library and was a 60-year member of The Order of Eastern Star. Lois was a member of St. Mary Magdalen Parish in Everett.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, David Hewitt; and her younger brother, Kenneth Rogers.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Craig Alton, of Everett, Wash.; and by her sons, Lester D. Alton, of Hansville, Wash., Mark A. Hewitt (Marne), of Richland, Wash., and Robert D. Alton, of Arlington, Wash.; and daughter Jennifer J. Orseth, of Granite Falls, Wash. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren, Erica L. Hanley (Sean), David S. Hewitt, Kathryn A. Hewitt, Jessica K. Johnson (Ryan), Jordyn LoisJean Jensen, Jillian Nicole Jess (Luke), Jack Jaden Thomas Orseth, Justus Bradley Orseth and Jett Jamon Orseth; and three great-grandchildren, Cora, Finn and Greyson. She also leaves behind her four sisters, Leslyn Polk, LaDessa Smelcer (Dale), Linda Frostenson (Jack) and Kathy Crossler (Phil); and sister-in-law Joyce Hewitt Hedges.
There will be a Blessing Service held at noon, Saturday at St. Mary Magdalen Parish, 8517 Seventh Ave. S.E., Everett. Social distancing will be observed. Livestream viewing will be available on the parish website, www.smmparish.org. At a later date, yet to be determined, a graveside memorial service will be held at the Moscow Cemetery, for her internment.
Online condolence memories may be shared with the family by following the link at www.funeralsandcremationswa.com/obituary/lois-alton/.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that you please consider individual donations to the charity of your choice or the Kidney Foundation.