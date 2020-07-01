Lori Ann Beard, of Moscow, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at her home.
She was 50.
Lori was born July 30, 1969, in Fairfield, Calif. She graduated from Bellflower High School in California in 1987. She lived in Pocatello before moving to Moscow, where she attended the University of Idaho.
Lori worked at Schierman’s Slurp & Burp for at time and served as manager. She then went to work for Schweitzer Engineering Labs for the past 10 years. Lori enjoyed reading, camping, riding ATVs, puzzles, cross stitch and spending time with friends and family.
She and Mark Beard were married Oct. 23, 2004, in Moscow. He survives at their home along with daughter Sophia Bear; son Chad Carney, of Temecula, Calif.; daughter Keilani Miller, of Moscow; son Cheyne Miller, of Pocatello; a sister, Annie Carver; and her parents, Jeannie and Don Bedell, in Paramount, Calif.
There will be a celebration of life from 3-6 p.m. Monday at La Quinta in Moscow.
The family suggests memorials be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, P.O. Box 2472, Spokane, WA 99210. Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel, Moscow, and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.