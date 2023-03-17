Lori Kay Wittman

Lori Kay Wittman was born June 9, 1962, in Lewiston, and passed away in Spokane on March 6, 2023, due to complications of diabetes and kidney failure.

Lori was the fifth of eight children born to Daniel and Darlene and grew up in Lapwai, where she was active in 4-H, Future Farmers of America, sang in the choir and for competition festivals, played JV basketball, ran track and field, was involved in student body and was a cheerleader. Not one to conform to social norms, Lori was the first woman to drive grain truck for Wittman Farms. She graduated from Lapwai High School in 1980 and went on to complete an Associate of Applied Science Medical Secretary degree in 1982 from Lewis-Clark State College, in Lewiston. Following graduation, Lori set her sights on Seattle where her sisters and cousins resided. She worked for a CPA firm, was a bookkeeper, a sales rep for a jewelry company; and, most recently, was a receptionist at an assisted living home.

She moved to Spokane in 2017 to be closer to her family.

