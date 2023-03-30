On Friday, March 17, 2023, Lynda was called to Heaven. Lynda was a lifelong Idaho resident. She graduated from Moscow High School in 1963. She had many varied interests and attended Glamorous Beauty College, as well as taking a two-year course in interior decorating at LaSalle University.

Among her proudest accomplishments was earning an associate degree in nursing. Lynda was a dedicated and well-respected nurse, who shared a special bond with many of her patients throughout her career. She earned recognition as Student Nurse of the Year in 1971 by her peers and colleagues and was also recognized for her dedication to the medical community she served, in both the Lewiston Morning Tribune and Idahonian newspapers.

Lynda loved animals and often fostered abused and neglected animals over the years. She was an active member for both Equine Rescue and the Latah Humane Society.

