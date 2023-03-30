On Friday, March 17, 2023, Lynda was called to Heaven. Lynda was a lifelong Idaho resident. She graduated from Moscow High School in 1963. She had many varied interests and attended Glamorous Beauty College, as well as taking a two-year course in interior decorating at LaSalle University.
Among her proudest accomplishments was earning an associate degree in nursing. Lynda was a dedicated and well-respected nurse, who shared a special bond with many of her patients throughout her career. She earned recognition as Student Nurse of the Year in 1971 by her peers and colleagues and was also recognized for her dedication to the medical community she served, in both the Lewiston Morning Tribune and Idahonian newspapers.
Lynda loved animals and often fostered abused and neglected animals over the years. She was an active member for both Equine Rescue and the Latah Humane Society.
Lynda was full of life. She loved the outdoors, gardening, travel and camping. She was active in the Genesee Rim Riders Club. She also loved art and had a particular flair for decorating which was always reflected in her own stylish home.
A member of Genesee Community Church, and later, Real Life Ministries, Lynda would like to be remembered for her love of the Lord, family and friends, as well as her special devotion to patients.
Lynda was preceded in death by parents Johnnie and Marion Ross of Moscow, and brother John.
She was survived by son Scott Pentzer, and his children Logan, Jakoby, Kota of Boise; daughter Ronda Purnell-Hashim, her husband Mo and her children Justin, Olivia and Amirah of Spokane and Seattle, and son Chad Petersen and wife Erica. Stepchildren Andrew and Phillip Trecker, and Tammy Selph; best friend for life, Nancy Lindhorst.
Services for the celebration of Lynda’s life will be held 10 a.m. April 1, at Corbeill Funeral Home, 109 N. Mill St., Colfax.
Lynda has requested that you donate to your favorite Humane Society instead of purchasing flowers.