Madison Ashleigh Blankenship-Hill passed away in her sleep in the early morning hours of Monday, February 7, 2022, at the young age of 20. Born April 5, 2001, in Colfax to Amanda Beardslee and Phillip Blankenship, she came into this world a fighter and full of determination. In her short life she dealt with more than most will ever know.
She was blessed at a young age with a loving stepdad, Kevin Hill, and stepmom, Amanda (Bell) Blankenship, who loved her like their own from Day One. What a true blessing to be loved by so many.
Madison grew up spending most of her years attending school in the Garfield-Palouse School District. She enjoyed band, robotics and FFA. She was a kind and caring friend to many. Her stubborn independence often preceded her, but she would open her door and do whatever she could to help others.
She was a wonderful, loving big sister to Brady and Cady Blankenship and Cauy, Harper and Kinsley Hill. They miss her tremendously, and she is leaving a big void in their worlds.
She enjoyed spending her time drawing and selling her artwork as a freelance artist. She loved animals, the outdoors, camping and fishing with her family.
She was preceded in death by her stepgrandparents, Fred and Kathy Bell. She is survived by her parents, Amanda and Kevin Hill, and Phil and Amanda Blankenship; all of her siblings; maternal grandparents, Trina (Dan Luvaas) Anderson and Alfred (Daralyn Tollbom) Beardslee; paternal grandparents, Scott and Cathy Blankenship; stepgrandparents Brad and Debbie Hill, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who miss her dearly.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Palouse Federated Church in Palouse. Burial will follow at the Viola Cemetery, with a reception at the Viola Community Center. Family and friends are welcome to head directly to the Community Center and those attending the burial will join when they are done. A covered-dish reception will be held.
Donations in her memory may be made to Seattle Children’s Hospital at seattlechildrens.org/giving, the Association for the Bladder Exstrophy Community (A-BE-C) at bladderexstrophy.com/give or Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse (ATVP) at atvp.org/index.shtml.
