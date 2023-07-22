Mae Claypool went to be with her Lord in heaven on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. She was 94. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, at the Colfax Community Church (formerly Methodist Church), 109 S. Mill St., Colfax. Pastor Ed McBride will officiate and Mae will be laid to rest in the Colfax Cemetery.
Mae Amanda was born Jan. 10, 1929, at home in Luther, Mont., to John and Ellen Renlund Luoma. She grew up at the base of the mountains in beautiful south-central Montana; not far from Yellowstone National Park. Mae graduated from high school in Red Lodge, Mont., and went on to attend Montana State College in Bozeman; where she completed her Bachelor’s degree. While in college; she met Clarence “Clay” Claypool at a square dance. They married Sept. 16, 1951, in Red Lodge and enjoyed 64 years of marriage together before his passing in 2015. They lived in a variety of places while Clay worked in a number of positions, all involving cattle or beef production. Mae completed her fifth year of college and earned her teaching certificate from the University of Montana along the way. She kept very busy as a homemaker, wife and mother; raising their four daughters.
In 1973, they moved to Colfax and made their home just south of town where Clay managed a herd of cattle for Lou Chestnut. Mae worked at the Elk Drug Store, later at Washington State University and finally as a teacher for nearly 15 years at LaCrosse. When asked to teach art class; Mae decided to take up painting and found a hobby that she enjoyed for the rest of her life. She painted watercolors mostly but also made her own greeting cards that she loved to send to friends and family.
Mae was very active in the Colfax United Methodist Church, a big part of the United Methodist Women, Gideon’s International, PEO and the Athenaeum Club. She and Clay loved to square dance and were members of square-dancing clubs for many years. They always raised a large garden and shared their bounty with many. She loved to raise beautiful flowers and had a large yard that she took great pride in. She liked to play cards and games or work a jigsaw puzzle. Mae also had a large collection of angels that brought her great joy.
Mae is survived by her four loving daughters: Donna Claypool of Spokane, Diann Claypool of Missoula, Mont., Dellene Claypool of Spokane and Deana Claypool (Brian Luoma) of Delta, Colo. She was preceded in death by her husband Clay, her parents and by seven brothers and sisters.
Memorial contributions in Mae’s honor are suggested to a charity of donor’s choice.