Makayla Dawn Murphy, 23, aka Sea Emit Bullock, passed away Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at her Pullman home.
Makayla was born Aug. 15, 1999, in Houston to Gerald and Richelle (Henning) Murphy. The family moved to Tulsa, Okla., where she began school and they later moved to Sitka, Alaska, where Makayla grew up and graduated from high school in 2017, and was her classes valedictorian.
She was recognized as a National Merit scholar in 2017. She was active in the band, playing both flute and piccolo, and was a dancer with the Sitka Studio of Dance. Dancing was her passion.
She came to Pullman, and attended Washington State University. She was a member of the Cougar Marching Band and graduated with honors in December 2021 with a bachelor’s degrees in both criminal justice and political science.
Makayla is survived by her parents, Gerald and Richelle Murphy, of Sitka; her sister Ceanna Murphy; her brother John Murphy; her grandmother Alene Henning; her dog Sabastian; and her aunts, uncles and cousins.
Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.