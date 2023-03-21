Oct. 25, 1936 — March 15, 2023

———

Manley went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Gritman Medical Center at the age of 86. He was born Oct. 25, 1936, in Troy, to Robert and Evelyn Waldron. Manley grew up in Bovill, attending school in Bovill and Deary, graduating from Deary High School in 1954. While attending Deary High School, Manley met Karen Adams and they were married on Sept. 29, 1956, in Lewiston. Their first two years of marriage were spent along Fishhook Creek, near Avery, where Manley drove logging truck for Potlatch Forests, Inc. In 1958, they moved to Bovill and for the next five years alternated living between Avery and Bovill. In 1963, they bought a house in Bovill that they lived in until recently moving to Moscow.

Tags

Recommended for you