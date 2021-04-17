Margaret A. Rise, 89, of Lakewood, N.Y., passed away peacefully at UPMC Chautauqua in Jamestown, N.Y., Thursday, April 15, 2021.
Marg was born March 25, 1932, in Lewiston, the daughter of Louretta (Hackenberg) Alley and Ralph Martin Alley.
With her father’s work as a physician specializing in tuberculosis treatment and her mother’s career as a nurse, Marg moved often during her childhood. As a result, she was blessed with lifelong friendships throughout the United States. A very special group of friends, self-named “The Dorks,” met frequently throughout their lives.
Marg had a kind and generous spirit and loved to laugh. She had the strength to face adversity and emerge still with a sparkling smile and a heart to care for others.
Marg attended the University of Idaho, where she was voted Dairy Princess and Holly Queen, and was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. In later years, she studied electronics at the University of Alaska Anchorage (ACC).
Along with raising five children (as the best friggin’ mom ever), she was a 60-plus-year member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, a ham radio operator, a teacher’s assistant and a bookkeeper. She was also an accomplished seamstress and costume creator, an avid reader, and enjoyed gardening and crossword puzzles.
Marg is survived by her husband, Dale Rise, of Oroville, Wash.; sister Louretta (Alley) Lofdahl; brother Ralph Martin Alley; children Gregg (Caren) Mattson, George (Celeste) Mattson, Barbie (Craig) Bryant, Scott (Drew Barrymore) Rise, and Erica (Wayne) Quattrone; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Marg will be dearly missed by all who knew her.