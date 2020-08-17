Margaret Colleen Adams passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, from age-related illnesses. She went home to be with her Lord at the age of 91.
Colleen was born Jan. 2, 1929, to Edward and Sadie Pickert in Tacoma, Wash. She spent her early years there, graduating from Stadium High School.
At freshmen orientation at Whitworth College in Spokane, Colleen met the love of her life, Samuel Houston Adams. They were married June 6, 1950. In Spokane, she stayed at home raising her four children. When the family moved to Pullman in 1965, Colleen worked as a secretary in the office of the Pullman School District. Colleen’s children and grandchildren were the light of her life, and she delighted in all of their activities.
Colleen and Sam were heavily involved with Young Life. Their house was constantly filled with high school and college students, whom Colleen would always welcome and entertain with food.
She will be remembered for her kind and gracious heart, and her love for her Savior, Jesus Christ. She was also involved in Pullman’s Evangelical Free Church and made many dear friends there.
Colleen is survived by her children, Debbie (James) Kilbreath, Sam (Kristen), Steve (Denise) and Jim (Tami); grandchildren, Sam, Steve, Katie, Drew, Ryan, Emma, Cody, Anna, Ellie, Mabel and Abby.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam; and her sister, Lila.
Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sam Adams’ Young Life Scholarship, Whitworth University, 300 W. Hawthorne Road, Spokane, or Evangelical Free Church, 4812 Airport Road, Pullman. Colleen will be laid to rest at the Pullman Cemetery with her husband, Sam, with a family graveside service.
Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.