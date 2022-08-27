With family and close friends around her, Marianna Merritt Matteson peacefully passed away in Pullman on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Born in Kalispell, Mont., on March 25, 1932, she was the first-born child of Nellie Gary Merritt and Russell Leland Merritt.
Marianna’s bucolic Montana childhood was influenced by the Great Depression and World War II, when communities and families struggled to get through the difficult times. As she helped her parents with the family motel and Victory Garden, she developed a strong work ethic, which helped her to achieve outstanding success throughout her career.
Marianna excelled in school, graduating as valedictorian from Flathead County High School (FCHS) in 1950. With broad interests including music, journalism, science, art and theater, she found it difficult to choose a field of specialization as she headed to the University of Montana – Missoula for college. She settled in as a member of Delta Gamma sorority and eventually chose foreign languages as her major.
Marianna graduated in 1954 with a B.A. in Spanish, followed by an M.A. awarded in 1956 from the Washington State College (now Washington State University) in Pullman. She taught public schools in Parkersburg, W.Va., and at the University of Idaho.
In 1965, she joined the faculty at WSU, where she achieved the rank of full professor and served as Chair of the Department of Foreign Languages and Literatures for 10 years. She completed her Ph.D. in Spanish at the University of Washington – Seattle in 1968 and published a book and a variety of articles. Her foreign study experiences took her to Mexico numerous times, and to Colombia, South America, as a Fulbright Scholar.
Marianna was married to Richard Ogles, a professor of sociology at WSU, and following her divorce from him in 1971, she married Don Matteson, a professor of chemistry at WSU. Don and Marianna had been acquainted in Kalispell from early childhood through the ninth grade, when both of their fathers were teaching at FCHS.
Throughout the 51 years of their marriage, Don and Marianna traveled the world extensively. They took delight in experiencing different cultures and geographies as they visited a plethora of destinations on all seven continents. They also kept in touch with their Montana roots with an annual trip to Glacier National Park, where they hiked and photographed alpine wildlife and scenery.
Filled with music, art, books, dogs and collectibles from around the world, their home was a veritable sanctuary that reflected their many interests. Watching the wildlife in their outdoor aviary while sipping a glass of Merry Cellars wine was especially enjoyable to Marianna.
Over the years, Don and Marianna have been robust supporters of WSU and its programs. They have created funds that support students and faculty in both the chemistry and foreign language schools. To help facilitate student knowledge of anatomy and disease, Marianna donated her remains to WSU’s Elson F. Floyd College of Medicine in Spokane.
Marianna is survived by her husband, Don, of Pullman; her sister Jeanne Lauf Walpole (James Peterson); stepdaughter Karen Matteson; stepson Eric Matteson; nephews Robert Kraft, Scott Lauf, Kevin Lauf and Chris Lauf (Sara); grandnieces Rachel Lauf, Sarah Lauf and Grecia Barboza Lauf; and grandnephews Nicholas Lauf and Michael Lauf.
Marianna was preceded in death by her parents; sister Lois Mikawa; nephew James Merritt Kraft; and grandparents Caroline Clark Gary and Emerson Gary and Lottie Ginn Merritt and Ephrium Merritt.
Marianna will be greatly missed by all those whose lives she touched. Her ever-present keen wit and sharp sense of humor endeared her to all.
A celebration of her life will be announced later.