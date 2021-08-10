Marjorie A. Curtis passed away at Bishop Place Senior Living in Pullman, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. She was 93 years old, born Jan. 13, 1928, in Wapato, Wash., to Sylvester and Geraldine (Stephenson) Sharp.
Marge lived a long, adventurous life, traveling the world and spending special times with her family and many friends. Her parents moved to the coast of Washington where Marjorie spent most of her life. She graduated from Hoquiam High School in 1945.
She attended Western Washington University, graduated from Centralia College and then attended Evergreen State University. While at WWU, Marge met and married Gene L. Curtis on June 15, 1946. In 1948, Gene left college to rejoin the U.S. Army to attend Officer’s School in Fort Riley, Kan. As a military wife, Marge traveled extensively in the United States and Europe, living in Germany for six years. They moved to Chehalis in 1970. Marge worked as a bookkeeper in the dental offices of Wogman & Hendrickson until her retirement in 1984.
Marge had a home in Stillwaters Estates from 2001-19, where she enjoyed life and the company of good friends. She was especially fond of Butch and Dixie Sturza, Connie Byl and her constant companion, Harold White. She became active in golf at Riverside Golf Club and Newaukum Golf Course, serving in officer positions and achieving numerous awards. One of the joys in her life was being able to dance and listen to lively music. To help and understand her son Gary’s situation, she served for many years on the board of directors for Cascade Mental Health Organization.
Preceding her in death were her only brother, Earl Sharp, in 1995; her mother, Geraldine Buchner, in 1996; her husband, Gene Curtis, in 2002; and her son David Curtis, in 2012. Survivors include her daughter, Sandra Curtis, of Mt. Vernon, Va.; and two sons, Jerry Curtis, of Pullman, and Gary Curtis, of Tacoma; two grandchildren, Christopher Curtis and Julie Todd, plus two great-grandchildren, Megan and William Todd. Her family will always be grateful for the excellent care she received at Stillwaters Colonial Residence in Centralia and Bishop Place Senior Living in Pullman in her later years.