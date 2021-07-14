Mark Davis Howell, 54, of Moscow, passed away peacefully at Gritman Medical Center on Saturday, June 26, 2021, of complications from COVID-19. Mark had battled lung issues as well as other health difficulties for years, which were a contributing factor.
Mark was born in Moscow on Nov. 4, 1966, to LaRee (Howell) Carlson and Larry Howell.
Mark was a wanderer and lived life on his own terms. However, in the weeks prior to his hospitalization, he had become more settled and at peace. He lived and worked at many places and jobs. He was an oil rig worker, bar owner, drain cleaner and mechanic, just to name a few.
Mark had no children, but loved his dogs Katy and River like children. Mark had a big heart, especially toward animals.
Among other things, Mark found joy in working on old buses and converting them into homes.
Mark was preceded in death by his grandparents, Margaret and Wilfred Smith and Arlene and Marvin Howell, and his stepfather, Dave Carlson. He is survived by his father, Larry Howell (Linda); mother LaRee Carlson; brothers Matthew Howell (Angie) and Daniel Howell; and stepsister Cazzie Walter (Jacob); along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Mark will be dearly missed and will be forever in our hearts, until we meet again.
A memorial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Paradise Hills Church of God, located at 510 Northwood Drive in Moscow, ID 83843. Mark will be laid to rest at 2 p.m. in Viola by immediate family members.
Because of his love for animals, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to an animal shelter or the Humane Society.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.