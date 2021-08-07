Aug. 17, 1939 – May 30, 2021
Martha Ann Maxeiner was born in Hennepin, Minn., where her grandmother lived, but soon moved to Berkeley and then Oakland, Calif., where she grew up.
She graduated from Oakland High School in 1957, where she served in student government and competed on the synchronized swimming team. She attended Pomona College, where she made a group of lifelong friends and met her future husband, Jack Dickson. She spent a semester in Paris, having the time of her life. Upon returning, she transferred to University of California Berkeley, from which she graduated. She then earned a teaching certificate from Saint Mary’s College.
For a time after college, Martha and friends lived in a stunning apartment across from Grace Cathedral in San Francisco. She never stopped raving about that apartment and how much fun they all had.
In 1965, she and Jack married in Piedmont ,with the reception at Martha’s parents’ house in Oakland. Hannah, the boxer cross, helped herself to part of the cake during the ceremony. Luckily, the Maxeiners were a family of professional bakers; the uncles undertook repairs, and disaster was averted.
Martha taught elementary school in the East Bay when not staying home with her own kids. Her second-graders made her Christmas ornaments when the Dicksons’ Alameda house caught fire in 1970; those ornaments continue to be used, the students who made them now nearly 60 years old. Martha finished her career teaching kindergarten, reveling in teaching the kids to read and in the hugs she received at the beginning and end of each day.
Martha enjoyed laughing, reading, traveling, bridge, tennis and skiing (both water and snow). She loved to go to the city for operas, plays and meals. She was loving, vivacious, fun, stylish and an excellent cook.
After retirement, she settled in Livermore, where she met Herb Thomas, also a retired teacher. They married in 2009. The two enjoyed traveling, cooking and food. They were active in their church. Herb took excellent care of her for the rest of her life.
Martha suffered from bipolar disorder most of her life. At times, the depression was profound. Later in life, the disease led her to turn inward, living her life at home. When feeling more energetic, she talked of reconnecting with all of her old friends.
Martha is survived by her husband, Herb Thomas, children Michael Dickson and Catherine Dickson, and sisters Mary Maxeiner and Nancy Maxeiner. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Julie Maxeiner, and her brother, Jay Maxeiner.
A celebration of her life will be held from 1-3:30 p.m. Aug. 15, 2021, at 5360 Doolan Road in Livermore. Please come fully vaccinated and ready to share stories and memories of this remarkable woman. Donations in her memory can be made to Unicef, unicef.org/.