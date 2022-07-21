Mary Lou Kimberling was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world at Serene Adult Family Home in Spokane Valley on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at age 85 after battling dementia.
Mary Lou was born to Carl E. and Marguerite P. Mitzimberg on Oct. 13, 1936, in Viola. She met the love of her life, Walter L. Kimberling (deceased 2013), when he was boarding at her parents’ home. They married Nov. 29, 1954, in Princeton. Later, they had six children, Karl F. (Naomi) Kimberling, Kimm R. (Jim) Taylor, Kent W. Kimberling (deceased 2021), Konstance R. Kimberling, Kurtis L. (Cindy) Kimberling and Kelly A. (Gary) Gaskell.
Mary Lou had 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She loved children. She and Walter, over a number of years, housed more than 80 foster children. She also loved the outdoors, school bus driving, crocheting, working with Walter in the woods, driving trucks, splitting cedar post and rails, and logging.
Private graveside services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Serene Adult Family Home, 2311 S. Burns Road, Spokane Valley, WA 99037.