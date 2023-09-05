Mary Lizabeth Grady died peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the Island Crest Adult Family Home on Mercer Island, Wash., surrounded by her family.

Mary was born May 12, 1955, in Pullman, to Marc and Rita Swindal. She graduated from Pullman High School in 1973 and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics from the University of Illinois in 1978, as well as a master’s in resource economics from Washington State University in 1983. She married Kevin Grady, of Seattle, in 1980.

In the 1980s, Mary worked for Puget Sound Energy as the Manager of Load Research and Forecasting, and Staff Economist. With the birth of her daughters in the 1990s, Mary contracted with the Seattle branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco to research and write economic forecasts.

Recommended for you