Maxine Elizabeth Kuykendall, 78, of Clarkston, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, due to complications from a long-fought battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Maxine Elizabeth Smith was born on April 24, 1945, in San Francisco to Helen Elizabeth Donohue and Kenneth Edward Smith. She was known for her love of quilting, clothing making, crocheting, canning and overall a great homemaker.

Over 60 years ago, she met the love of her life, Jacob “Gene” Kuykendall, on a fateful blind date and was forever devoted to him, even after his death on Aug. 13, 2009; he was still the only love of her life. She was the pillar of strength of unwavering love and fidelity with her beloved husband, making their home for their family. When her husband Gene eagerly said, “Pack up, we are moving to Idaho and I will see you in 2 weeks” — with four young children and blind faith, she packed the house, kids and pets and left in a caravan from Prunedale, Calif., to Kamiah. Unsure of what lay ahead, she knew he would be waiting with a house ready to move into.

