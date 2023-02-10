Michael George Kossman peacefully passed away Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, after a difficult battle with Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.
Mike was born March 16, 1946, in Moscow to Barbara Jo Davidson and Fay Frederick Kossman. He graduated from Moscow High School in 1964. After graduation, Mike attended the University of Idaho before leaving college to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps. Mike served in Vietnam as an aircraft mechanic for four years and was honorably discharged in 1971.
Mike spent much of his life living and working in Moscow, Pullman and Coeur d’Alene. He applied the skills he learned in the Marine Corps to civilian jobs working in electronics and operating small businesses. He worked for Pepsi-Cola, Washington State University and UI. He owned a TV repair shop and a balloon bouquet business — complete with gorilla costume. For many years, he sold South American crafts at venues throughout the Northwest and Alaska. In the 1990s, Mike relocated to Anchorage with his former wife, Alicia Miles. In 2016, he retired from his final job as an ergonomics technician and moved back to Coeur d’Alene to be near his children and grandchildren.
Mike is survived by daughters Amie Landon (Ken), April Kossman, Sarah Kossman and Elizabeth Kossman; numerous grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and by his brother and sisters, Steve Kossman, Lynda Kossman, Barbara Buchanan and Edie Buchanan.
Mike’s family wishes to thank Linda Vestal, Nurse Lori and the wonderful staff at Palouse Hills Assisted Living for the loving care they provided to Mike. The family also wants to thank Advanced Hospice for making Mike’s last days peaceful and comfortable. There will be no services at this time. A private service is planned in the spring.