Michael James Pettit, beloved father, grandfather, husband and friend, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023, surrounded by his family.
Mike was born in Los Alamos, N.M., in 1952, to his parents Robert Frederick Pettit II and Elizabith Lucille Pettit. He had two older siblings, Marquell and Kevin.
Mike grew up in Wallace, Idaho, and often told fantastic stories of his childhood adventures and friendships there.
He was an avid explorer of the Idaho woods and was a skilled skier. He was a devoted family man. Mike was a lover of music, particularly the Grateful Dead. He enjoyed all of these things throughout his life and passed these passions on to his children and grandchildren. His most valued treasure was his family, and they all knew it.
Mike graduated from the University of Idaho with a degree in biology and continued at the U of I to earn his law degree in 1977. Mike practiced law in Whitman County as a defense attorney for the vast majority of his professional career. He was well-respected by his community and admired by his colleagues. His children are extremely proud of the work he did over the course of his career. Mike cherished his work; he once told his children he was retiring but, in fact, he just began working from home.
Mike married Kathy Stephens (now O’Malley) in 1971, in Palouse. The two had four children together: Katey Pettit, Cassidy Pettit Urrutia, Lucas Pettit and Tyler Pettit. Mike and Kathy divorced but remained friends and devoted parents. Mike married Ellen Moore in 1993, with whom he shared three stepdaughters, Shirly Miller, Diane Johnson and Jobeth Demasi. Mike’s memory will be cherished by his partner, Ellen, his brother, Kevin, his four children, eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Mike taught his kids and grandkids how to fish and how to ski. He instructed them on how to meticulously pack for a backpacking or camping trip, and plan the meals, organize the supplies and then how to triple check and cross check the preparations. He eventually learned to just accept that his children would typically end up in the woods without some critical piece of gear.
Mike led by example on how to laugh and enjoy life every day. He taught his kids to take in the stars whenever possible, to enjoy a good campfire, to be honest, loyal, to work hard and to explore the world. He had a large circle of family and friends who will miss him dearly. Those that knew him were blessed.
Friends are invited to celebrate his life with a potluck at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Klemgard County Park, Colfax. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Friends of the Clearwater, P.O. Box 9241, Moscow, ID 83843.
“Dad: Fare you well, fare you well; I love you more than words can tell.”