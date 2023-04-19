Michael Jerome Tate Sr., 72, joined his ancestors on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Pullman Regional Hospital in Pullman. Born in Detroit to the late Dorothy Willis Tate and the late Grover C. Tate, Michael was a graduate of Northwestern High School. He received three degrees from his beloved Michigan State University: Bachelor of Science (’72), Master of Science (’82) and Ph.D. (’96).
While at MSU he met his forever love, Winifred. They married shortly after graduating. He worked for 26 years at MSU. First, as a 4-H agent. Later becoming 4-H leader and director of Michigan 4-H programs.
In 1998, he and his wife moved to Pullman where he was the Dean and Director of Extension at Washington State University. In 2004, he retired from the Extension Service to become the Vice President of Equity and Diversity at WSU. He later added the responsibilities of vice president for Student Affairs. In 2014 he retired as assistant to The Provost/Executive Vice President and chief diversity officer at WSU and professor emeritus.
He served on the Washington Governor’s Commission for African Affairs, the Washington Commission on Judicial Conduct, founding board member for the Ruckelshaus Center and the board of Pullman United Way.
In Michigan he held leadership positions in number of organizations including the Michigan Nonprofit Association and the Michigan Community Service Commission.
His numerous awards include a U.S. Department of Agriculture Superior Service award, National 4-H Hall of Fame and the Washington State 4-H Hall of Fame.
He was very much a family man and is survived by his wife Winifred, daughter Alicia, son Michael Jr (Tricia), granddaughter Téa, grandsons Michael III and Matthew, aunt Edna Mathis, brother Henry (Evelyn), cousins Reginald and Darryl Mathis, in-laws John Headen (Elizabeth), Deborah and Michelle Headen, nephew John, nieces April McNair (John) and Amber Headen and great-nephews Elijah and Miles.
He will always be remembered for his infectious smile, booming laugh and ability to rouse a crowd by shouting “Go Cougs!”
Visitation is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at Corbeill Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman. He will be transported to the James H. Cole Home for Funerals in Detroit, (service schedule pending) with entombment at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Detroit.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to the following: Michigan 4-H Foundation for the Michael J. and Winifred Ann Tate Endowment, Michigan State University for the Tate Family Endowment, Washington State University for the ASWSU Multicultural Scholarship, Whitman County United Way or the Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation.