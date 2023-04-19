Michael Jerome Tate Sr.

June 4, 1950 — April 15, 2023

Michael Jerome Tate Sr., 72, joined his ancestors on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Pullman Regional Hospital in Pullman. Born in Detroit to the late Dorothy Willis Tate and the late Grover C. Tate, Michael was a graduate of Northwestern High School. He received three degrees from his beloved Michigan State University: Bachelor of Science (’72), Master of Science (’82) and Ph.D. (’96).