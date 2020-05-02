Mildred “Millie” Hendrix

Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers and a possible thunderstorm during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.