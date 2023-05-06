Munir Abdel-Massih Daud

Munir Abdel-Massih Daud, 80, joined his ancestors and wife on Sunday, April 30, 2023, due to medical complications while driving, south of Uniontown. Munir spent his last day doing some of his favorite things, including going to the office on a Sunday, as he did often, and going for a drive.

Munir was born in Aleppo, Syria on Jan. 1, 1943, to Abdel-Massih Daud (father) and Shumoon Abdelnour (mother). He had a wonderful childhood being raised in Syria and surrounded by his siblings, Said (brother), Munira (sister), Madlaine (sister) and several relatives.

Munir was a talented musician during his young adult years in Aleppo, Syria — he sang in multiple languages and played several instruments, including the guitar and drums. His love of music stayed with him throughout his entire life. He would take drives in the countryside, listening to all his favorite songs, or working at his office with the volume up. His mother did not want music to be his career path and encouraged him to go to the United States to further his education after he graduated from Aleppo College in 1962.

Recommended for you