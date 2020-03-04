Nancy Lea Rust (nee Doser) died peacefully surrounded by family in her home Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Moscow at the age of 63.
Nancy was born Jan. 26, 1957, in Nampa. She grew up on a dairy farm near Melba, Idaho. She married Marc in 1981, and after he completed graduate studies, the couple settled in Moscow, where they raised their family. Nancy home-schooled each of their children through their early years. Nancy’s interest in education and her great love for children led her to teach preschool at Logos School in Moscow for 10 years.
Nancy had a great love for life and an exceptional ability to make the people and things around her more beautiful. She loved gardening, a number of different crafts, and spending time with Marc, her children, grandchildren and friends. Nancy was known for her sweet, kind and gentle spirit and her infectious smile. She was cherished by many and will be deeply missed.
Nancy’s battle with cancer spanned more than two decades. By God’s grace, Nancy was able to lead an extremely happy and joyful life in the face of many years of chemotherapy treatments. In recent years, she was privileged to participate in two experimental immunotherapy trials in Seattle. While the trials failed to heal her, Nancy had a great hope that her participation in these trials would prove beneficial to many others battling the disease that eventually took her life.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Marc Lawrence Rust; her parents, Marvin Ralph and Betty Lou Doser; her children, Luke Edward Rust (Kathryn, Edmonds, Wash.), Rebekah Ann Becker (Matthew, Moscow), Andrew Marc Rust (Allie, Littleton, Colo.), and Ryan Thomas Rust (Heidi, Okanogan, Wash.); and her sisters, Julie Lemen (James, Saratoga, Calif.), Lois Hand (Richard, Las Vegas), and Marlene Jamison (Donald, Melba, Idaho); and her grandchildren, Kaylea Lynn Rust, Noah Joseph Rust, Marae Krystene Rust, Adam Marc Rust, Mila Rae Becker, Addie May Becker and Joseph Avery Rust; as well as uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews and nieces.
A memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. March 21 at Trinity Reformed Church, Moscow. Pastor Douglas Wilson will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Nancy Rust Memorial Fund, Logos School (110 Baker St., Moscow, ID 83843). The fund will be used to aid in the construction of a preschool classroom planned at the school’s new campus.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel, Moscow, and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.net.