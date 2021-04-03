Nathaniel Grant Thiessen

Nate passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, of glioblastoma brain cancer at his home in Greenacres, Wash.
Born Dec. 6, 1981, to Daleah Lawson and Richard Thiessen, Nate grew up in Pullman where he attended Franklin Elementary, Lincoln Middle School and Pullman High School. While there, he swam, played clarinet, oboe and piano, graduating in 2000.
As a youth, Nate was active in Boy Scout Troop 442, which had a deep and positive impact on his life.
Nate worked at Pullman Ford-Mercury, later Jess Ford, initially detailing vehicles as a self-titled “Dirt Relocation Specialist.” He worked his way up into the Parts Department, then eventually working for Chipman-Taylor as Parts Manager.
On June 27, 2008, Nate married his sweetheart and true partner in every sense, Melynnda Pedersen. Together they owned and operated Old European Restaurants in Pullman and Post Falls. Nate had become a follower of Jesus Christ, and he believed deeply in living out his purpose that God had for his life. His desire was to be a godly man, husband and father. He was deeply devoted to his wife and his three beautiful boys, Caleb, Jacob and Aaron. He managed his restaurants well, and loved helping others become their best selves, whether employee, customer, or simply someone with a need. In his 39 years, Nate touched many lives. He joyously loved people and that love was returned. Many have been touched by his kindness.
Besides Melynnda and their sons, Nate is also survived by his mother and stepfather, Daleah and John Lawson, sister Lydia Thiessen and brother Matthew Thiessen of Washington. He is also missed by his “adopted”parents, Wayne and Rachel Rausch of Arizona.
He was pre-deceased by father Richard Thiessen, maternal grandparents Robert and Donna Sand, and paternal grandparents Marie and Harold Thiessen.
A memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. April 17 at Spokane Bible Church, 9419 N 5 Mile Road, Spokane, Washington.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the education fund for Nate’s boys, C/O Carson Willingham per/Thiessen Education Fund, 1020 N. Center Parkway Suite F, Kennewick, WA 99336.