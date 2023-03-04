Norman Lewis

Norman Clarence Lewis, 95, our beautiful and amazing father, passed away Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at the Pullman Regional Hospital in Pullman.
He was born in Pullman on March 24, 1927, to Archie and Mame (Weir) Lewis. He grew up in Pullman and graduated from Pullman High School.
Following graduation, Norman served in the U.S. Air Force during World War II and, upon his honorable discharge, returned to the Palouse. He married Doris Mae Clark on Aug. 21, 1947, in Pullman, then went to work at the family’s car dealership, and later worked at Washington State University for 10 years.
In 1963, Norman and his brothers moved their families to Badger Lake, Wash., where together they operated a fishing resort. Norman also became an electrical contractor and owned and operated Cheney Electric while still running the resort. They returned to Pullman, where he has made his home.
Norman was preceded in death by his wife, Doris, his parents and four siblings. He is survived by his son Doug (Marggie) Lewis; his daughter Sandy Lewis; two grandchildren Lindsay May (Kyle) and Brian Lewis; and his many nieces, nephews and friends that loved him. Norman’s stories and wonderful sense of humor will be truly missed.
Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements. Norman will be laid to rest at the Pullman Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.