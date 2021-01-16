Pamela Judson left us Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
She was an avid reader, a lover of nature, a dedicated green thumb and a talented cook. She loved offering her home to outcasts, family members, or anyone in need. She had a quick, peculiar sense of humor.
She was born Aug. 28, 1961, in Moscow, where she spent the majority of her life. She wed Scott Judson on Sept. 10, 1977, in Coeur d’Alene. They made their first home wherever he was logging at the time. They made a more permanent home in South De Smet, Idaho, after their second child was born. They returned to Moscow in 1987, where they have lived since.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Scott; daughter Amy Robinson; two sons, Adam S. and Harold J. Judson; and four grandchilden, Breydon, Ian, Allora and Max; father Merton Thompson; sisters Katherine Knickerbocker, Donna Jones, Lisa Brandal and Lagene Taylor; and brother Steven Francis. She is also survived by innumerable nieces, nephews, wanderers, friends, peers and misfit adoptees.
At this time there are no services planned until humanity at large can dismount the coronacoaster. Until the celebration of life can be held, she would request you hold your loved ones close.