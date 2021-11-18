Patricia Ann Sheldon, longtime Pullman resident, passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at her home in Pullman. She was 85.
Pat was born Feb. 25, 1936, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to James and Margaret Redman Murphy, the oldest of four children born to the Murphys. She grew up in the city and graduated from high school in Brooklyn. Following high school, Pat went to the Southampton Hospital School of Nursing. She became a registered nurse and enjoyed her role in caring for the sick and injured. She met Hilton Ross Winters Jr. along the way and the couple were married and made their home in Islip, N.Y., a town on Long Island. They started a family with the births of first LeeAnn and then Ross.
The family moved to South Hampton in 1959 and Pat worked in the hospital there. The family enjoyed vacations and traveling during the summer, visiting Washington, D.C., and Florida several times over the years. Pat also liked knitting and sewing. She and Hilton were later divorced. Pat began working at the student clinic on the campus of South Hampton College where she met a political science professor by the name of Charles Harvey Sheldon. Dr. Sheldon, originally from the Pacific Northwest, had an opportunity in Pullman and moved there in 1970. Pat decided she wanted to follow, and on Dec. 31, 1970, they were married in Pullman. She brought her two young kids, and Chuck had two of his own, and they became a family on the southeast hill in Pullman for the next 50 years. All of the children completed high school in Pullman and during one year in particular, the Sheldons had one in each of the high school grades. The family enjoyed camping, fishing and canoe trips on the Snake River. They liked to spend a lot of quality time down there.
Pat also was very supportive of her husband and his career. She provided valuable assistance with his writings and his research. She also worked at the Pullman Memorial Hospital. She taught pre-med students in the WWAMI program. She also volunteered at Franklin Elementary School kindergarten classes for 20 years. Pat and Chuck were at a spot in their lives when they could help care for some of the young grandchildren and actually had a couple of them in their home during their early growing years. This helped form a strong bond between these kids and their grandma, whom they lovingly called “Dee Dee.” Pat loved her family and was so proud of each of them. Chuck passed away in 1999 after nearly 30 years of marriage.
Pat is survived by her loving family, children LeeAnn Winters, of Spokane, Chris Sheldon, of Olympia, Ross Winters, of Uniontown, and Tom Sheldon, of Seattle; seven grandchildren of whom she was so proud, Tiffany and Scott Semler, Patrick Winters, Ryan Sheldon, Bryce Sheldon, Paul Sheldon and Maria Sheldon; by four great-grandchildren; and by her sister Dale Murphy. In addition to Chuck, Pat was preceded in death by her brother, Owen Murphy, and sister Maureen Weber.
The family suggests memorial gifts be made to the Charles H. Sheldon Endowment Scholarship or to Moose organization charities. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Kimball Funeral Home in Pullman. Online guest book is at kimballfh.com.
