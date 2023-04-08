Patricia ‘Patty’ Francine Yager

Patricia “Patty” Francine Yager passed on to be with our Lord on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Patty was born Nov. 3, 1957, to Robert and Lucille Morrow in Moscow, alongside her twin sister Pamela.

Patty was one of five siblings. She was raised in Moscow where she attended school and graduated from Moscow High School in 1976. After high school, Patty helped her parents run The Plantation bar in Moscow.

Patty loved the outdoors and riding horses. She was a true cowgirl who spent countless days and hours breaking wild mustangs alongside her father, Bob, on their ranch outside of Troy. She enjoyed long trail rides and going on pack trips into the Selway.

