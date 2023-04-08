Patricia “Patty” Francine Yager passed on to be with our Lord on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Patty was born Nov. 3, 1957, to Robert and Lucille Morrow in Moscow, alongside her twin sister Pamela.
Patty was one of five siblings. She was raised in Moscow where she attended school and graduated from Moscow High School in 1976. After high school, Patty helped her parents run The Plantation bar in Moscow.
Patty loved the outdoors and riding horses. She was a true cowgirl who spent countless days and hours breaking wild mustangs alongside her father, Bob, on their ranch outside of Troy. She enjoyed long trail rides and going on pack trips into the Selway.
Patty married Stuart Hyndman in 1985, and soon after, their daughter Jennie Elizabeth was born. After they divorced, Patty moved to Troy to live on her parents’ ranch. Patty later married Dennis Yager and together they had son Wyatt Joseph.
Patty was a free soul. She loved living life and always found friends wherever she went creating connections to people that lasted a lifetime. If you knew Patty, you knew she loved long hugs, saying “I love you” and always inviting you to come and visit. She enjoyed spending summers in the place where she always said her heart was — Bayview, Idaho — and loved taking pictures of sunsets there.
Patty is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Lucille Morrow; brother Robert “Bobby” Morrow, and son Wyatt Yager. She is survived by her brother William (Cindy) Morrow; sisters Pamela Morrow and Jeannie (Layne) Keithley, and her daughter Jennie (Joe) Allenby; grandchildren Riley, Wyatt and Walker, and many nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m., on Saturday, April 8, at the Troy Lions Club Hall, 415 S. Main St., in Troy.