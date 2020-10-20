Paul Austin Santoro, 78, of Moscow, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in his beloved home on Mountain View Road., in Moscow. Paul was born in Boston, Halloween 1941, moving to Southern California shortly after. He lived there until 1956, when his family returned to the Boston area where he graduated from high school. He remained on the Eastern seaboard until 1966 where his son Anthony was born from a previous marriage. He moved to Boulder, Colo., for a period of 10 years before flying to San Francisco in 1977, where he met his wife, Christine Suquet. They had two children, Ivan and Vanessa, adding to Christine’s daughter born in 1967 from a previous marriage. He made his final move to Moscow in 1980.
Paul enjoyed music from a very young age. He performed with many bands and played solos with Allegro Studios in NYC. He attended the University of Idaho music school and continued playing gigs in the area. He loved reading, biking, walking, great food, hitchhiking around the U.S., collecting old things, but mostly dedicated his later life to his grandchildren he adored, entertaining them with his music and stories.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Gerda. He is survived by his wife Christine Suquet; son Tony (Hawaïi); his step daughter Laura (Pete) of San Diego; his son Ivan (Brooke) of Boise; daughter Vanessa (Dave) of Moscow; and 11 grandchildren. Donations can be made to the United Church of Moscow, 123 W. First St., Moscow ID 83843.