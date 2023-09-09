Paul Louis Roach was born on Oct. 24, 1927, in Spring Green, Wis., to Edward and Dorothy Roach. Paul passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Pullman, with family members at his side.
Paul grew up with five siblings, playing sports and attending Catholic primary and secondary schools, transferring to the public high school his senior year to play football. Shortly after his high school graduation, he “exaggerated” his age to follow older brother Edward in joining the U.S. Army to serve in World War II. Paul served as an Army Parachute Rigger and Artilleryman in the 11th Airborne Division in the Pacific Theater.
Paul earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Black Hills State University and the University of North Dakota, respectively. His lifelong passion for football and for developing talent in all players led to a remarkable coaching career, spanning three pro teams and two university teams, and culminating in his years as both athletic director and head football coach for his beloved University of Wyoming Cowboys. Off the field, Paul enjoyed fishing, golfing and camping with his family and friends. Paul was well known around the university and the state as an unfailingly gracious person, an innovative and tireless fundraiser for the university, and as a fellow Cowboy who was genuinely interested in everyone around him, from student assistants to major financial donors.
Paul’s achievements on the gridiron were legendary, but his grandchildren loved him as their grandpa who greeted them with his special “boom, boom, boom!” handshake and fist bump. He gave them Cowboy gear, and looked forward to taking them to weekly Sunday brunch at his favorite Irish restaurant.
Paul loved Laramie and remained a Pokes fan all his life.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Dorothy Roach; his siblings Edward, Mary Donahue and Michael, and his son Michael Roach of Fairfield, Mont., to ALS. Paul is survived by his wife of 42 years, Marjorie Ann; brother Dick and sister Rita Schweibinz; daughters Judy Roach and Cathy Roach; stepsons Brad Wenger, Brent (Trish) Wenger, David (Kerri Wenger); seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service may be planned at a later date. For those who wish to make a gift in memory of the “Ol’ Cowboy,” the family suggests a donation to the University of Wyoming Cowboy Joe Club, directed to its Student Scholarship fund. cowboyjoeclub.com.
Corbeill Funeral Homes in Pullman is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at corbeillfuneralhomes.com.