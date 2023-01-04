Paula D. Siple, 68, of Pullman, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at her home. Paula was born Feb. 3, 1954, in Seattle to Lawrence and Greta (Whitney) Wertzler. She grew up in Redmond, Wash.
After graduating from Redmond High School in 1973, she went to Washington State University to major in art history. It was at college where she met her roommate’s brother, Gene Siple. Paula and Gene were married Feb. 2, 1975, at the Greystone Church in Pullman.
After college they lived in Redmond for a few years. Paula and Gene adopted their son Christian in 1977. The family moved back to Pullman in 1980. Paula was a stay-at-home mother until Christian reached school age. She then worked at Book World in Pullman for a time before becoming a Fiscal Technician at Information Technology at Washington State University. She retired from WSU in 2008.
Paula was a loving wife, a devoted mother and grandmother. She held time with her family in highest regard. She was an avid stamp collector and appreciated many forms of art. Paula was a talented artist and enjoyed drawing and painting. She also played the violin. She enjoyed the outdoors, being with nature and was a true animal lover. The Siple household always included a dog and a cat.
Paula loved traveling throughout the Pacific Northwest and Canada with her family. The Cannon Beach area on the Oregon coast was one of Paula’s favorite spots to visit, as was Wallowa Lake and mountains of eastern Oregon. Paula and Gene traveled to Spain with Paula’s mother. Paula was a big fan of WSU women’s basketball and volleyball. She and Gene attended most home games. Paula was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse in Moscow.
Paula is survived by her husband Gene at their Pullman home, her son Christian Siple, of Pullman, and her granddaughter Dessa Jade Siple.
A celebration of life for Paula will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse, 420 Second St., Moscow. The Rev. Dr. Elizabeth Stevens will preside. Paula will be laid to rest at the Pullman Cemetery in a private ceremony.
Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations are suggested to Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.