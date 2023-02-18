My beloved mother and a friend of many, Pauline “Polly Ann” Nelson, died from complications of pneumonia Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Pullman Regional Hospital. She was afflicted with Alzheimer’s, and a stroke two years ago impaired her speech and left her partially paralyzed. Now she is with the angels. I take comfort knowing mom no longer feels any pain and is with dearly cherished family and friends in Heaven.
Mom was the youngest of four children born to Felix and Nettie (Nilson) Nelson, of Troy. Mom was a “preemie,” weighing only two pounds when she was born Nov. 5, 1947. She attended school for 12 years in Troy and graduated from Troy High School in 1966. She was active in band, drill team and cheerleading, as well as the school’s drama club.
Mom married David Abbott in Troy in 1966 and they had a daughter, Tamra Namar Abbott. In my early years, my mom and dad lived and worked in Kent and Kirkland, Wash. My parents’ marriage ended in divorce. My mom married Richard Cousins in Hayward, Calif., in 1972 and we lived there the next five years. That marriage resulted in a son for my mom, Ryan Elton Cousins, born in 1973.
Over the years, Mom lived in many places, including Moscow and Lewiston in Idaho as well as Snoqualmie, Anacortes and Clarkston in Washington, but Mom always considered Troy her real home. Wherever she lived, Mom had a passion for renovating and redecorating the house, and she would spend endless hours working on improvements to the yard or flower garden. Family and friends always enjoyed mom’s exquisite cooking, whether she was making traditional Scandinavian food, preparing holiday meals or catering special events. She loved cooking for large gatherings.
The words that best describe Mom are “giving,” “hardworking,” “loving” and “loved.” Besides her parents, Mom was preceded in death by brothers Robert “Bob” Nelson and Charles “Chuck” Nelson. Her son Ryan also predeceased her. Besides me, she is survived by a brother, Dennis Nelson. She is survived also by a granddaughter, Sara (Clark) Tacke, as well as great-grandsons Corbyn, Cael, Cieran and Carsten.
Cremation has taken place. A service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Troy Lutheran Church and a luncheon will be provided after by the church ladies. Mom’s ashes will be interred at a later date at Little Bear Cemetery.