Peter and Chris Vaughn

Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, Peter Leslie Vaughn, of Moscow, passed away at the age of 78 from COVID-19. Thursday, April 29, 2021, his beloved wife, Christine Mary Vaughn, 79, after years of Alzheimer’s disease, joined him on their heavenly journey.
They were born six months apart in 1942 on opposite sides of the country. Chris was born Jan. 28 in Northampton, Pa., to John and Mary V. Simcoe. Peter was born July 28 in Glendale, Calif., to Leslie and Rhoda Vaughn. Together they created a family with four children between them, but wherever they went, they shared their love and opened their hearts and homes to all.
Chris and Peter met at a Baha’i conference in Alaska in 1976 and blended their families together within two months. They each had found the Baha’i Faith earlier in their lives and the principles of oneness, unity and service to humanity which the Baha’i Faith teaches, influenced and guided the rest of their days together. They lived in Montana, Idaho, Massachusetts, New Mexico and finally settled in their beloved Palouse together.
Both Chris and Peter served their communities over the years; they worked with the Kootenai County Task Force for Racial Unity, and were founding members of the Pioneer Valley Force For Racial Unity (Amherst, Mass.), and later were members of the Latah County Human Rights Task Force, and the Interfaith Alliance. They also served the Baha’i Communities where they lived.
Chris was a medical technologist and a licensed massage therapist. She loved people and loved connecting with and talking with everyone. It was no surprise that she often volunteered her services for hospice, providing comfort and relief for those who were struggling.
Peter had a varied background in forestry, business management, marketing, and consulting. He only recently fully retired from teaching courses in erosion control and land management.
Chris and Peter opened their home and their hearts to people from all walks of life, and they were the supportive “parents” of many international students at the University of Idaho and anyone who needed a little mentoring and encouragement.
They are survived by their children, David Vaughn (Colette), Coeur d’Alene; Julie Vaughn-Borges (Rafael), Worcester, Mass.; Marti Hinz (Mike), Stafford, Va.; and Hilary Ely (Roger), Corvallis, Ore. Eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, plus two on the way; granddogs; many nieces, nephews and extended fam-ily and friends far and wide.
A celebration of life will be held from 1-3 p.m. July 10 at the University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow, ID 83843.
Memorials can be sent to Latah County Human Rights Task Force. More information can be found at humanrightslatah.org.