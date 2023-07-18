Peter Moulton Vincent was born in Salt Lake City on April 11, 1945, the first child of Kenneth Chapman Vincent and Elizabeth Moulton Vincent. The family moved frequently because of his father’s employment as a mining and metallurgical engineer, including to Palo Alto, Calif., in 1956, and to Pocatello in 1958. In some respects, the California culture of the late 1950s proved to be the most enduring influence, especially early rock-and-roll (Little Richard, Bo Didley, Elvis Presley) and the hot-rod culture that was just emerging.

Peter really came of age, however, in Pocatello, where he attended junior high and high school, and then went on the graduate from Idaho State University with a degree in architecture. During these years, he also began to pursue his life-time passion: photography. Deeply influenced by the iconic black-and-white photographers of the previous generation, he began photographic studies of nature and of the car culture. He also bought his first cars, including a 1932 Ford coup (quickly turned into a hot rod) and a Porsche 912. In the latter, he traveled back-and-forth across the country in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Peter married Kimberly McGinley in 1981; a son, Nathan, was born in 1982. The family lived for many years in Moscow where he worked with a team of engineers, funded by NASA, on a computer chip that went into the Hubble Telescope, and after this for a start-up company. His wife Kim took a job teaching mathematics education at Washington State University.

