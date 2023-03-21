Porter Kent Henderson, better known as Kent, passed away Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023, to the strains of Hawaiian slack-key guitar music and Emmylou Harris ballads. Family members gathered around to say their good-byes in a loving Irish send-off.

Kent was born in Kalispell, Mont. Nov. 29, 1940, to Floyd A and Blanche (Porter) Henderson. In 1946, his baby sister, Helen Sue, joined the family. Kent had the good fortune to be the child of a National Park Service Ranger. His Early years were spent in Glacier National Park, Mont. As a middle schooler, Kent lived in Isle Royale National Park on Lake Superior, Mich. Kent spent his high school years in Volcano National Park on the island of Hawaii. During his college years, Kent visited his family in Craters of the Moon National Monument in Arco, Idaho. Having spent his formative years in such treasured and wild spaces, Kent made a lifelong commitment to conserving wild places and the wildlife that inhabits them.

Following graduation from Hilo High School in Hawaii, Kent attended University of Utah in Salt Lake City on an NROTC scholarship. He was commissioned as a First Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps in 1962. He spent the next 20 years serving as a Marine Corps officer. His time in the service took him to Virginia, back to Hawaii, Japan, Ohio, California and two tours in Vietnam.