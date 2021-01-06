R. Jacob Watson was born in 1954 in the Portland, Ore., area. He was raised predominantly in Oregon City, Ore. Jacob had an amazing memory and could describe in great detail each house his family lived in over the years. The son of a mason, he acted as a hod-carrier for his father and in doing this, he developed an eye and skill for masonry.
He was an eclectic individual, who had a group of similarly eclectic friends. Through that group, he met Kath (later KatiAnn) Jackson. They eloped, and had three daughters before relocating to Washington where they had one more daughter and a son. He acted as his children’s primary care provider even as he attended WSU where he earned an MA in Communications. He returned to masonry where he was able to leave behind many beautiful works of craftsmanship throughout the Palouse. As a result of years of hard labor, he became disabled.
He often visited family with KatiAnn and they spent a significant amount of time in their Colfax home for more than 20 years before KatiAnn’s unexpected passing in 2009. Following her death, he continued to reside in their home until 2019. During this time he was blessed with six grandchildren who affectionately called him Pop Pop, and he would often travel to see them or host them as his house. He formed many close friendships and was active in the community, including singing at church and volunteering on the hospital Ethics Committee.
In 2019, he relocated to La Dow Court in Garfield where he was warmly welcomed. In 2020 he experienced several medical setbacks, and while his spirit remained strong, his body had tired. He passed away the evening of Dec. 26, 2020. He is survived by four daughters: Kristan Rose Watson, Bethany Aynn (Clark) Hill, A. Kathleen (Courtney) Lindsay, Bronwyn Watson; a son, Morgan Watson; and six grandchildren: Avery, Makayla, Oliver, Kathleen, Miriam and Frances. He loved to spread joy, to sing and to laugh.
Services will be held when it is safe for large groups to gather. Bruning Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online condolences can be made at www.bruningfuneralhome.com.