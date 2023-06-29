Rev. Dr. John David Grabner

The Rev. Dr. John David Grabner, 82, died Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Moscow. John was born on Oct. 7, 1940, in Coeur d’Alene, to Floren “Lefty” and Beth Grabner. He was raised in Renton, Wash., with sister Maribeth and brothers Don, Bert, Alec and Frank.

From young adulthood he had a keen interest in church liturgy, and learning was a lifelong passion and pursuit. He completed bachelors and master’s degrees at the University of Washington, a master’s degree at Princeton Seminary, and a masters and doctorate at the University of Notre Dame. He thoroughly enjoyed his Ph.D. years within the Notre Dame and South Bend communities, where lifelong friendships were built and maintained and family life was nurtured. In 1975, he married Sharon Lightle and they had two daughters, Rachel and Hilary; they later divorced.

John was ordained in the United Methodist Church and served churches in South Bend, Ind.; and Pasco and White Salmon, Wash. In 1991, he was called to serve Moscow First United Methodist Church in Moscow. Having spent a significant amount of his childhood in Moscow, where his grandparents lived, he was excited at this prospect and the family moved. He was later ordained in the Episcopal Church and served as a supply priest to many churches on and around the Palouse. He continued this until shortly before his death. In addition to supply work, John drove the night express and Dial-a-Ride for Pullman Transit, where he enjoyed serving the students of Washington State University and the general public. He moved to Pullman in 2005 and got a real kick out of driving his car with Washington Husky license plates around “Cougar country.”

