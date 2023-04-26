Richard ‘Dick’ Stephen Gomulkiewicz, 61

Feb. 26, 1962 —March 25, 2023

———

Dick Gomulkiewicz passed peacefully Saturday, March, 25, 2023, surrounded by his family at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, from Mantle Cell Lymphoma. We are devastated yet grateful, as we remember a remarkable person.

