Richard George Drury

Richard George Drury, a lifelong resident of Latah County, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023, after a courageous battle with urothelial carcinoma, which he fought valiantly alongside his prolonged struggle with Multiple Sclerosis. Born Feb. 4, 1941, at Gritman Hospital, Richard was the beloved only child of Richard Manley Drury and Vera Madeline (Moore) Drury. His early years were spent on the family farm, nestled on Texas Ridge, where they cultivated the renowned Drury’s Famous Strawberries, specifically the Idaho Crescent variety. Gaining recognition across Idaho and Washington, the Drurys became the cherished supplier for the annual Deary Strawberry Festival and the passenger trains of the Milwaukee Road. Strawberries were grown commercially by the Drury’s until the passing of Richard’s father in 1971.

His academic journey began as the valedictorian of Deary High School. He achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first member of his family to attend university, graduating from the University of Idaho with a degree in Agricultural Sciences and a teaching certificate. During his time there, he was a member of the Theta Xi fraternity. In 1962, he met Carole Ellis of Calgary, Alberta, at an Agricultural Student conference in Vancouver, leading to their marriage in August 1965.

Richard drove school bus, taught at Bovill and Deary, and served as the principal at Bovill, all while expanding the family farm. By 1970, he was farming full-time. At the pinnacle of his agricultural career, Richard and Carole farmed a couple thousand acres of grain and ran 120 pairs of cattle. His progressive farming methods led to his recognition as an Idaho Outstanding Young Farmer. Richard and Carole had two daughters, Megan and Cassie. The divorced in 1980, both continuing to farm with Carole raising the cattle and Richard expanding his grain production.