Robert Dale Heitstuman (Bob or Bobby) was born to Jerry and Carol Heitstuman on May 8, 1970, and went home to be with his Lord on Dec. 9, 2022, at the age of 52. He had battled liver cancer for a little over a year.
Bob was the youngest of three children and could be heard often saying, “I’m the baby, gotta love me.” Bob grew up and attended schools in Moscow, graduating at Moscow High School. Bob was a pizza delivery driver, cooked at the original Wingers when it first opened at Eastside Marketplace, attended Lewis-Clark State College for appliance repair and did appliance repair in Lewiston before deciding that wasn’t a good fit and landed at Schweitzer Engineering Labs in Pullman.
Bob loved his family and loved getting together to celebrate birthdays and holidays. Bob loved to go fishing, whether with his friend, Ryan, and his son, Tanner, or by himself. He loved going up on Moscow Mountain and doing some target shooting with his nephew, Michael.
Bob is preceded in death by his mother, Carol (Weyen) Heitstuman; maternal grandparents, Billy and Avia Weyen; and paternal grandparents, Oscar and Shorty Heitstuman.
Bob is survived by his father, Jerry Heitstuman; sister, Tracie Gourley (husband Gale); brother, Bill Heitstuman; nephews, Michael Gourley (wife Kalie) and Aaron Gourley; along with several uncles and aunts and lots of cousins. Bob was an organ donor and his corneas were donated to give a blind person an opportunity to see.
The memorial service for Bob will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the Moscow Church of the Nazarene. He will be laid to rest at Moscow Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital or the Moscow Church of the Nazarene.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com