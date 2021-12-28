Rob Meyer passed away Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
He was born June 23, 1956. A 1974 graduate of Amherst Regional High School, he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in drama from Ripon College (1978) and an Master of Arts in teaching from Brown University (1985), and lived and worked in multiple U.S. cities as a radio host, journalist, English teacher, freelance writer and editor before retiring to Moscow. In 2020, Rob and his dog Cooper left their mark on the town in sidewalk chalk (tinyurl.com/a7fxcfxb).
At his request, no formal service was held. Those who would like to mark his passing are encouraged to donate to the Humane Society of the Palouse or St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.